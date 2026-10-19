Nedumbassery car crash accused’s mom appeals for privacy, expresses solidarity with bereaved

KOCHI: Amid mounting public outrage over the Nedumbassery crash that claimed the lives of three young friends, Nooha Sajeev, mother of accused Suhail, has appealed for the privacy of her family, while expressing solidarity with the victims’ families and calling for the investigation to proceed in accordance with the law.

In a video message shared on social media, Nooha said she was speaking out as a mother and a woman, acknowledging the grief of the families who had lost their children in the accident.

“Three precious young lives have been lost. I express my condolences to the families of the three youngsters. I know that when parents raise their children with love, nurture their dreams and then lose them midway through life, the pain is beyond words.

I know the pain of losing a child, and I understand that nothing I say can ease their suffering,” she said. Nooha said the investigation into the accident should proceed in accordance with the law and called for the truth to emerge through an impartial process. “Let those concerned investigate the incident, and let the law take its course. Let everything be done honestly,” she said.

Acknowledging the anger and criticism surrounding the accident, she said her family was also going through an extremely difficult period and requested that they be spared from unsubstantiated reports and speculation.

Clarifying that her appeal was not intended to diminish or exaggerate anyone’s suffering, she said her family, too, had to find a way forward.