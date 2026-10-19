Police take Kochi synagogue arson accused for evidence collection

KOCHI: The police on Sunday carried out evidence collection with Ebin B Paul, the accused in the arson near Kadavumbhagam synagogue in Ernakulam market, taking him to multiple locations in Ernakulam district as part of the investigation into a series of alleged arson attempts.

The accused was first taken to the horticulture nursery in front of Kadavumbhagam synagogue, where he allegedly set off a fire. He reportedly demonstrated to the police how he set fire to banners and flex boards at the site.

The police also took him inside the synagogue as part of the evidence collection. The probe team subsequently took him to a firecracker shop in Tripunithura, where he had allegedly purchased firecrackers before attempting to set fire to a used-car showroom in Muvattupuzha earlier this year. He was then taken to the showroom, with the police collecting evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events.