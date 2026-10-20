Audit identifies accident-prone bends on airport-Athani road

KOCHI: The road stretch from Nedumbassery airport to Athani signal junction is being examined for safety improvements following the recent accident that killed three youngsters.

A high-level police team inspected the VIP Road stretch and identified accident-prone bends and U-turns, along with the need for better streetlighting, advanced speed-control systems and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras.

The team reportedly directed Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) to look into measures needed to improve road safety. Further action will be decided based on the joint inspection report, CIAL airport director Manu Gopalakrishna Pillai said.

“The report will determine the course of action, including whether the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) or the state government will be involved. CIAL will follow up on the recommendations,” he said.