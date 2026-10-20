Kerala govt: No decision taken to revisit or modify Judicial City project

KOCHI: Amid the UDF government’s move to scrap or reconsider several major projects mooted by the previous LDF government, the proposed Judicial City in Kalamassery is set to move ahead, with the home department making it clear that no decision has been taken to revisit or modify the much-awaited project.
The Left front government accorded in-principle sanction last December to acquire 27 acres of HMT Ltd land for the Rs 1,000-crore project, proposed to expand and modernise Kerala’s judicial infrastructure.
However, the project’s immediate future hinges on the Supreme Court case on the proposed land acquisition. Opposition from HMT over compensation, along with concerns raised by the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association (KHCAA) over shifting the HC from its present location, has added to the uncertainty.
In reply to a query filed under the RTI Act by TNIE, the government said that no decision had been taken to revisit or modify the project.
“Further steps will be taken based on the decision in the case pending before the Supreme Court,” a senior official associated with the project said.
Primarily intended to address space constraints at the existing HC, the project envisages more than 1.2 million sqft of world-class infrastructure, including 61 court halls, registrar offices, auditoriums, a library, an arbitration centre, an IT division and lawyers’ chambers.
The main tower will have seven floors, while the other two towers will have six floors each.
The state government has filed an interlocutory application in the pending appeal, seeking permission from the apex court to take possession of 27 acres of HMT-held land.
HMT opposed the state government’s move before the Supreme Court, claiming that the compensation rates, calculated on the basis of 2014 values, are arbitrary and lower than current market rates.
“A case has been filed by HMT Ltd before the Supreme Court, namely Civil Appeal No. 271 of 2016 (I.A. No. 290451), which is still pending consideration before the Supreme Court,” the RTI reply stated.
Furture hinges on SC case
The Left front government accorded in-principle sanction last December to acquire 27 acres of HMT Ltd land for the Rs 1,000-crore project. However, the project’s immediate future hinges on the Supreme Court case on the proposed land acquisition