Kerala govt: No decision taken to revisit or modify Judicial City project

KOCHI: Amid the UDF government’s move to scrap or reconsider several major projects mooted by the previous LDF government, the proposed Judicial City in Kalamassery is set to move ahead, with the home department making it clear that no decision has been taken to revisit or modify the much-awaited project.

The Left front government accorded in-principle sanction last December to acquire 27 acres of HMT Ltd land for the Rs 1,000-crore project, proposed to expand and modernise Kerala’s judicial infrastructure.

However, the project’s immediate future hinges on the Supreme Court case on the proposed land acquisition. Opposition from HMT over compensation, along with concerns raised by the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association (KHCAA) over shifting the HC from its present location, has added to the uncertainty.

In reply to a query filed under the RTI Act by TNIE, the government said that no decision had been taken to revisit or modify the project.

“Further steps will be taken based on the decision in the case pending before the Supreme Court,” a senior official associated with the project said.