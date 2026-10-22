Keralam to submit Kottayam-Kochi corridor proposal to Centre soon

KOTTAYAM: The proposed Kottayam-Kumarakom-Kochi corridor, envisaged to connect National Highways 183 and 66 and ease traffic congestion between Kottayam and Kochi, is set to make progress, with the state government expected to submit its recommendation for the project soon.

Kottayam MP K Francis George said Chief Minister V D Satheesan and the Public Works Minister P K Basheer had assured him that the state government would soon submit the necessary recommendation for the construction of the road.

The proposed corridor will start from Kottayam and pass through Kumarakom, Vechur and Vaikom before reaching the Angamaly-Kundannoor bypass near the Tripunithura market. The project assumes significance given the severe traffic congestion on the existing route between Kottayam and Kochi.

According to data from the National Highways wing, traffic volume on the route is around 90,000 passenger car units (PCUs) a day, nearly nine times the road’s stated capacity. In comparison, a standard two-lane road is designed to handle around 10,000 PCUs a day. Consequently, motorists take more than three hours to cover the 60-km stretch between Kottayam and Kochi during peak hours.

Against this backdrop, George took up the proposal for a corridor connecting NH 183 and NH 66 between Kottayam and Kochi with the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. After the minister assured the Lok Sabha that the proposal would be considered, George held discussions with the chief minister and the PWD minister to take the project forward.