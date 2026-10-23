100 years on, Ernakulam YWCA continues to be abode of compassion, service

KOCHI: The Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) of Ernakulam has had an eventful 100 years, growing from an initiative that provided shelter to women and supported students, to one that also cared for the elderly, fed the needy and assisted patients. Now, as it completes a century, the organisation and its members continue to uphold the values of compassion, dignity, service and social responsibility.

According to president Minu Anna Mathew, the Ernakulam YWCA’s journey began when Nina Brental, then general secretary of the organisation in Thiruvananthapuram, received a letter pointing out the need to start a wing in Ernakulam. “It acted as a spark.

The general secretary came to Ernakulam to meet a foreign missionary, Beatrice Kidgil, who was staying at the Church of England Zenana Mission Society Hostel in Broadway. Beatrice invited Rahelamma V Varghese, wife of Dewan Bahadur Dr V Varghese, to a prayer meeting. As days passed, the group of women attending the prayer meeting decided to link up with the YWCA,” she said.

Beatrice later formed a committee with Rahelamma and six other women. On October 26, 1926, the committee proclaimed the birth of Ernakulam YWCA. Rahelamma was its first president and Ammal Thariyan Varghese the first secretary.