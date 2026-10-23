Keralam police tighten the noose around repeat offenders

KOCHI: The continued involvement of repeat offenders in serious crimes has prompted the Ernakulam police to step up preventive action under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), besides tightening bail-cancellation proceedings and Operation Grip.

The action follows recent incidents, including the Njarakkal police assault case of October 20, in which one of the accused had 22 criminal cases registered against him, while another had seven.

In July, the Cheranalloor police arrested Amal George, a drug supplier who had been booked in narcotics cases in 2024 and 2025. Similarly, a serial chain-snatching suspect was accused in more than 40 cases across Keralam. Gangster Maradu Aneesh, an accused in over 50 cases, was among 21 habitual offenders detained under KAAPA under Operation Grip in August.

Aluva Rural SP K S Sudarshan said the police were taking stringent action against habitual offenders, including invoking the Goonda Act (KAAPA). Those repeatedly engaging in criminal activities are being dealt with through multiple legal measures, he said.

“Some repeatedly commit offences, like the accused in the Njarakkal case. KAAPA was previously invoked against them, and they spent six months in jail. They are habitual offenders. We are now taking steps to invoke KAAPA again,” Sudarshan said. A second detention under KAAPA could result in imprisonment for up to one year, he said.

In cases where offenders commit fresh offences upon being released on bail, the police are examining the possibility of getting the bail cancelled.