Liquor bottles worth Rs 6,600 stolen from Bevco outlet in Muvattupuzha

KOCHI: Liquor bottles worth Rs 6,600 were stolen from a Bevco premium outlet at Muvattupuzha, with the police suspecting the involvement of more than one person in the theft.

The theft occurred at the self-premium counter on the first floor of the Athrassery Building on MC Road on October 20. The incident came to light on Wednesday when Bevco officials checked the stock and found the bottles missing.

The stolen liquor included two bottles of Amazing Premium Grain Vodka and one bottle each of Bacardi Mango Chilli Original Rum, Old Monk White Classic Premium Rum, Royal Arms Premium VSOP Brandy and Kingfisher Ultra Max Premium Beer.

Based on a complaint filed by KSBC officials, the police registered a case under Section 305(e) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with theft of property belonging to the government.

The police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the outlet to identify those involved in the theft. Officials suspect that more than one person may have been involved in the incident.