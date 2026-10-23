Nedumbassery accident case: Keralam Court rejects plea to shift Suhail Sajeev to Viyyur jail

KOCHI: Citing the lack of a report substantiating security threats faced by Suhail Sajeev, the prime accused in the Nedumbassery car accident that killed three youths, the Angamaly Magistrate Court has rejected a plea to shift him from the Borstal School to Viyyur Central Prison.

The application was filed by the Borstal School official, who approached the court citing security concerns over the accused.

However, the court observed that no specific report substantiating the alleged threat had been submitted.

The court also observed that shifting Suhail to a prison where habitual offenders are lodged would not be appropriate. It further considered the overcrowding at Viyyur Central Prison, which has a sanctioned capacity of 553 inmates but currently houses 1,227 prisoners.

The court clarified that the authorities could approach it again if a security threat arose in the future, seeking his transfer to a prison where the facilities required under law could be provided. Suhail is currently lodged at the Borstal School.

Meanwhile, the accused filed bail applications before the Ernakulam Sessions Court on Thursday.