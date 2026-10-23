The theory of rock through 'Thiriv Theory'

One of their early interactions set the tone, they say. When Mitch first joined the jam, he played a song he was attached to. Aswin, however, was not impressed.

“I played an original song, which I believed was one of my best, but Aswin shot it down immediately,” laughs Mitch. “I loved that he did not believe in holding back his opinion; he just looked at me and said, ‘Kollulaa’.”

For Aswin, honesty is important when four people are trying to make music together. An open exchange of opinions, he says, helps the band understand what works and what does not, without allowing disagreements to become personal.

The four have different tastes in music, but that has become one of their strengths. For Enosh, inspiration comes from classic rock and metal, particularly guitarists such as Ritchie Blackmore and Tony Iommi. Mitch, meanwhile, finds an unlikely connection between qawwali and rock.

“Qawwali, rock and metal have something in common — the energy,” he says.

These contrasting influences come together in the band’s music. And so does their collective sense of being slightly out of place. The name Thiriv Theory was suggested by Mitch’s former girlfriend, who encouraged the group to embrace its collective rebellious character.