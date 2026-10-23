Tripunithura Kathakali Kendram to hold anniv fete from tomorrow

KOCHI: The Tripunithura Kathakali Kendram will be celebrating its 54th anniversary at Sree Venkateswara Mandiram Auditorium in Tripunithura on Saturday and Sunday. The programme includes kathakali performances, demonstration class and award presentation for leading artists.

The celebrations will start with a demonstration class by Kalamandalam Mayyanad Rajeevan based on kathakali play ‘Nalacharitham Second Day’ at 1.30pm on October 24. Tripunithura municipal chairman P L Babu will inaugurate the celebrations at 2.30pm.

Peesappilly Rajeevan, Haripriya Namboothiri, Kalamandalam Radhakriahnan and other leading artists will perform the ‘Nalacharitham Second Day’.

On October 25, a kathakali performance based on the play ‘Seethaswayamvaram’ will be held at 2.30pm. Kalamandalam Vaisakh, Kalamandalam Adithyan, Kalamandalam Krishnakumar and other artists will be part of the performance.

Tripunithura MLA Deepak Joy will inaugurate the concluding ceremony in the evening. Awards of leading artists will be presented at the function. Artist FACT Padmanabhan will release the Golden Jubilee Souvenir of Vanitha Kathakali Sangham.

After the public meeting, artists Kottakal Kesavan Kundalayar, Jishnu Orupulassery and others will stage a kathakali performance based on ‘Ravanolbhavam’ play.