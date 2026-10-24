Germany apartment fire: Kochi's Manickamangalam bids adieu to Sivin

KOCHI: After an eight-day-long wait, the Manickamangalam village in Kalady bid a tearful farewell to its dear son Sivin Johnny Konnuran, 26, who was one of the three Malayalis who lost their lives in an apartment fire accident in Bochum, Germany. The fire broke out around 4.15 am on October 14 in the multi-family building in Bochum’s Hofstede district. Firefighters found the three victims dead in their apartment.

On Friday, the mortal remains of Sivin were laid to rest in the family tomb at St Roche’s Church, Manickamangalam, in the presence of a vast sea of mourners that included relatives, friends, and villagers. Fate dealt Sivin a cruel hand, said Paulose Konnuran, Sivin’s cousin. “After completing BCom, he had been waiting for a chance to get a job abroad and prove himself. He wanted to follow the path of his elder sister Simi, a nurse in Ireland. His younger brother Salvin too had gone abroad. He is in Germany on a student visa to study nursing,” said Paulose.

According to him, it had been hardly a month since Sivin left for Germany. “He arrived in Germany on September 14. He was hardly in the country for a month when the fire took him away from us on October 14,” he added. Sivin, according to his relatives and friends, was a very positive person. His very recent post on life’s ups and downs on social media has now gained attention.