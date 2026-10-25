Keralam govt clears path for Blasters’ first home game this season

KOCHI: Having resolved their dispute with the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) over renting Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kerala Blasters FC are gearing up for their first home match of this Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Hoping to rebound from last week’s crushing 4-1 defeat to NorthEast United FC, the Kochi-based team take on Mumbai City FC on Sunday. The match is scheduled for 7.30pm.

This will be the Blasters’ third match of this year’s edition. They beat Inter Kashi 2-0 in their first match and are currently sixth on the table with three points.

The intervention of Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji helped dispel the clouds of uncertainty over Sunday’s tie. Club representatives met the minister on Thursday to make their case for monetary relief.

Following their meeting, Shaji agreed to a steep cut in stadium rent and deposit.

“The GCDA executive committee had fixed a security deposit of Rs 1 crore and a daily rent of Rs 9.25 lakh for the stadium. After talks, we decided to reduce the deposit amount to Rs 25 lakh and the rent to Rs 3.5 lakh. Concern over the Blasters’ home matches is uncalled for. Steps have been taken to issue a government order on revising the financial terms,” the minister told TNIE.

Following the team’s representation, the minister wrote to the GCDA seeking its opinion on lowering the rent. With matters sorted out, Blasters players practised at the venue on Saturday.

On Friday, GCDA cleared arrangements for the live telecast of the match, with the government expressing willingness to address concerns raised by the club.