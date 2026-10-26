Kochi: Central kitchen soon for Samridhi, Indira outlets

KOCHI: Mayor V K Minimol on Sunday announced that a central kitchen would be set up soon in the city to serve food at the Kochi corporation-run Samridhi@Kochi and Indira Canteen. The corporation also plans to open two new outlets at Vyttila hub and Vypeen Jetty.

The civic body has identified a one-acre space at Manappattiparambu for the purpose. Federal Bank has agreed to release Rs 3 crore to set up the central kitchen with modern machinery, the mayor said.

“Work on the central kitchen will begin in three months and the facility will be ready to prepare food without much delay,” Minimol told TNIE.

She said the limited space available at Samridhi had become a major concern while planning its expansion, prompting the corporation to propose a central kitchen facility.

“We first thought of setting up the central kitchen at Edappally, but that didn’t work out. Now, the location has been finalised, at Manappattiparambu,” the mayor said.

Currently, Samridhi@Kochi has four outlets, which have been running profitably. Samridhi offers three meals a day at a total cost of Rs 50. After the UDF came to power in the corporation last year, Indira Canteen was also opened, serving Rs 10-breakfast and dinner. With demand growing for the pocket-friendly food, more Samridhi and Indira outlets are set to be opened across the city, once the central kitchen is ready.