Kochi: New push for delayed Thanthonni Thuruthu knowledge city project

KOCHI: An IT park employing around 12,000 people, a five-star hotel, residential townships, shopping and entertainment zones. The proposal to develop Thanthonni Thuruthu, off Marine Drive, as a knowledge city is finally gaining traction.

The 110-acre backwater island, home to around 80 families, has been caught in a time warp in terms of development, despite its proximity to the city. The government has now decided to clear the hurdles holding back the Rs 2,000-crore project.

The integrated project is being promoted by Bengaluru-based First Estate Properties Pvt Ltd. It is expected to generate more than 23,000 jobs, including direct employment to over 16,700 people. The plan also includes research centres, IT and IT-enabled services facilities, serviced apartments and retail space.

The plan was discussed at a Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Saturday. The most significant piece of infrastructure in the proposal is a 750-m-long and 18-m-wide bridge connecting Thanthonni Thuruthu to Queen’s Walkway, near Marine Drive. The state government has sanctioned the bridge, MP Hibi Eden told TNIE.