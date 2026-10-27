Alphons, band singers serenade Pope at Rome Jesus Youth event

KOCHI: The Jesus Youth International Conference 2026 in Rome, which celebrated two major milestones of the global movement of the Catholic Church, saw Malayali music composer and singer Alphons Joseph and singers from two Jesus Youth-affiliated bands take centre stage in a rare musical performance for Pope Leo XIV.

The singers were all Malayalis settled in various countries, Alphons said. “It was a rare opportunity for us all. It is very difficult to get an audience with the Pope. But we and a select audience of Jesus Youth members got the chance,” the Kochi-based music director told TNIE.

“We had singers from two Jesus Youth bands, Rex Band and MasterPlan. We welcomed the Pope to the conference with the anthem, ‘Viva Papa Leo, Jesus Youth Loves You,’” said Alphons. They group performed three more songs.

“First, we sang an Indian classical music-inspired ‘Spirit of God We Worship You’. The song was set to a Carnatic raga and rendered in Alapana style. We also presented western choral variant of the song. The two versions were interposed with Indian style ad-libbing and improv. We performed two more songs, one of which was the popular worship song ‘Give Thanks to the Lord,’” said Alphons.