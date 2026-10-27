Muvattupuzha hanging bridge work enters final stage

KOCHI: Finally, a new pedestrian walkway is being built across the river in the heart of Muvattupuzha city. Muvattupuzha municipal officials said the construction of the bridge has entered its final stage. “This is one of the most attractive chapters of the riverside tourism project aimed at transforming the face of the city,” said the officials. Authorities hope to open the bridge to the public within this year.

This massive development project is being implemented in two phases by the municipality at a cost of Rs 13 crore. “As a first step, the hanging bridge was constructed across the Thodupuzha river at a cost of I5 crore, sanctioned under the Central Government’s AMRUT scheme. The structure connects Dreamland Park to the Petta area across the river. This new walkway has been realised parallel to the existing ‘Latha’ bridge,” said the officials.

The second phase of the project will give Muvattupuzha a new identity on the tourism map.