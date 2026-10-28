Activists cry foul as KMRL's public space near Jos Junction turns private parking lot

KOCHI: A public activity space developed by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) near Jos Junction using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds has allegedly been turned into a private parking facility for a clothing store, leaving its amphitheatre and seating area neglected and inaccessible for public programmes.

Located around metro pillars 721 to 724, the space was developed as an open-air venue for cultural programmes, gatherings and other public activities. However, social activists allege that a major portion of the premises is being used for private parking without proper tendering.

Though KMRL said the tendering process has been initiated to convert the premises into a parking facility, activists argued that the space should remain dedicated to public activities as originally intended.

“The space was developed using public-purpose funds to provide people with a place to organise programmes and community activities. Instead, the stage and seating area are deteriorating while the rest of the premises is being used for private parking. There is also misappropriation of funds as the facility was given to a private party,” said social activist Cheshire Tarzan.