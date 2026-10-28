Activists cry foul as KMRL's public space near Jos Junction turns private parking lot

KOCHI: A public activity space developed by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) near Jos Junction using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds has allegedly been turned into a private parking facility for a clothing store, leaving its amphitheatre and seating area neglected and inaccessible for public programmes.
Located around metro pillars 721 to 724, the space was developed as an open-air venue for cultural programmes, gatherings and other public activities. However, social activists allege that a major portion of the premises is being used for private parking without proper tendering.
Though KMRL said the tendering process has been initiated to convert the premises into a parking facility, activists argued that the space should remain dedicated to public activities as originally intended.
“The space was developed using public-purpose funds to provide people with a place to organise programmes and community activities. Instead, the stage and seating area are deteriorating while the rest of the premises is being used for private parking. There is also misappropriation of funds as the facility was given to a private party,” said social activist Cheshire Tarzan.
The activists are planning a Children’s Day celebration at the venue and said they are willing to pay the required fee, but alleged the space remains unavailable for such activities.
They are planning to raise the issue as part of their campaign to reclaim the area for public use. They also intend to submit representations to the Kochi corporation, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the district collector, who is the current MD of KMRL, seeking intervention.
KMRL sources said tendering process is under way and the proposed arrangement included a clause allowing the public to use the facility for programmes by paying a fee set by the agency. The premises would otherwise be used for parking, which would be suspended on days when the venue is booked for public events.
Earlier, kiosks operating on the premises were shut down after the operators allegedly failed to pay rent and clear electricity bill dues.