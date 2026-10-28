Kochi Corporation mulls waste-to-fuel plant to 'burn' plastic worries away.

KOCHI: With demand growing for a lasting solution to the plastic menace, Kochi corporation has been exploring the possibility of setting up a plastic pyrolysis plant at Brahmapuram. Kochi generates a total waste of 600 tonnes daily, of which more than 80% is bio-degradable. A rough estimate with the corporation indicated that plastic waste generated in the city ranges from 60 to 70 tonnes while only around 30 tonnes are being collected through the door-to-door effort.

As per the Brahmapuram master plan, a waste-to-energy plant has been proposed, for which land was allocated too. However, the corporation is keen on setting up a waste-to-fuel plant using the plastic pyrolysis method.

“The project is still under discussion and yet to be presented in the council. But if it materialises, the plastic generated in the city can be treated properly,” said a source with the ruling UDF.

A team of councillors led by Mayor V K Minimol had visited a plastic pyrolysis plant at Vadodara recently to study the technology and the way waste is treated there. Pyrolysis is the process of heating materials at a high temperature in a sealed chamber.

A plastic pyrolysis plant heats shredded or pelletised plastic waste in a vacuum chamber and generates byproducts like pyrolysis oil, combustible gas and carbon.

Currently, the city’s plastic waste is collected once a week in all divisions, which is later processed by private companies. As municipal solid waste is not supposed to be transported to other locations, pressure has been rising on local bodies across Keralam to set up proper systems for inorganic waste management.