Kochi: Toofan warrior cop held over missing MDMA

KOCHI: Anas S Thaufiq, a Sub-Inspector of Ernakulam Central police station who was actively involved in the state Home Department’s much-publicised anti-narcotics campaign, ‘Operation Toofan’, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing MDMA seized in a case and kept at the station.

A native of Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram, Anas was suspended after the alleged theft came to light. A case has been registered against him, and a departmental inquiry has also been initiated.

Anas had actively participated in Operation Toofan while serving at Hill Palace police station in Tripunithura. He had also conducted drug-awareness classes at several schools. He was the chief guest at an awareness programme organised by a private educational institution in Tripunithura in connection with the FIFA World Cup. According to the FIR, Anas allegedly stole 87.37g of MDMA seized in connection with a case registered at Elamakkara police station. The contraband was kept in the strongroom of Ernakulam Central police station pending disposal in accordance with court orders.

The alleged theft took place between October 15 and 26. The FIR states that the sealed packet was tampered with and the MDMA removed while the seized substance was in the officer’s custody. The case was registered on Thursday based on a complaint lodged by Bindhu O M, the station writer at Ernakulam Central police station.

Anas has been booked under Sections 306 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 21(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The provisions deal with theft by a person entrusted with property, causing the disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen an offender, and offences involving commercial quantities of narcotic drugs.