Post car crash, Athani-Airport Road in Kochi undergoes joint safety inspection

KOCHI: Following the October 11 Nedumbassery car crash that killed three youth on the Athani-Airport Road near the Kochi airport, motor vehicles department (MVD), police and other officials conducted a joint inspection on Thursday to assess road safety arrangements.

The inspection aims to identify measures to improve road safety and strengthen monitoring. Its findings and recommendations would be submitted to the relevant authorities, including the Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA) and the District Road Safety Authority (DRSA), for further action.

Meanwhile, the MVD’s preliminary investigation report of the accident said the luxury car that rammed the two wheeler and killed Devika, Gopika and Iyas was being driven at high speed at the time and that the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The report also highlighted road safety concerns on the stretch, including inadequate lighting, and pointed out that the speed limit was 70 kmph.