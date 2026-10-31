R Nishanthini becomes Kochi’s 1st woman police commissioner

KOCHI: Kochi is a familiar city to R Nishanthini. However, her latest assignment here is historic.

The 2008-batch IPS officer of the Kerala cadre has become the first woman to head the Kochi city police, taking charge at a time when the force faces several challenges and intense scrutiny.

An engineering graduate, Nishanthini chose an unconventional career path by qualifying for the Civil Services Examination. She has spent nearly two decades in the force, handling responsibilities across district-level policing, intelligence and senior supervisory positions, including as IG (South Zone) and IG (Intelligence).

“Kochi is a place I am familiar with. The government is implementing several initiatives, and Operation Toofan is one of the major campaigns. I intend to ensure continuity in these efforts and take strong action against the use and sale of narcotic substances in the city,” she said.