SFI workers disrupt Maharaja’s College convocation; minister Roji walks out

The 16 students of Kalady university were sanctioned following the staging of a controversial street play as part of an agitation demanding basic amenities and adequate faculty. The students have been protesting for over 90 days.

The controversy centres on a symbolic funeral procession staged as part of a protest, that according to the SFI, was against malfunctioning lights on the campus. The university authorities reportedly viewed it as a representative protest against Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas.

The suspended students have also approached the High Court after allegedly being denied permission to pay examination fees and appear for the November examinations.

SFI Ernakulam district secretary Ashish maintained that the protest was peaceful. “There was no violence, and there were no plans to stop the convocation ceremony.