Tough cop, controversial exit: Kaliraj signs off

KOCHI: With a thick, carefully groomed moustache and crisp khaki uniform, complete with a beret sitting firmly on his head, S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar looks every bit the tough cop.

His career spans over two decades, which includes high-risk assignments in militancy-hit J&K and stints in central agencies. When he speaks, it is measured; he weighs his words even while responding to pointed questions.

He stuck to this on Friday as he addressed the allegations surrounding the Cheranalloor accident case before handing over charge as Kochi city police commissioner to R Nishanthini, the erstwhile IG (South Zone).

Asserting that the investigation was evidence-based, Kaliraj denied external intervention. “I do not know whether I will get another platform to say this. From the time the Cheranalloor case began until its conclusion, nobody called me or spoke to me about it.

The investigation proceeded on the basis of evidence. The judge never called me, and nobody else contacted me. I can say this openly. I am not someone who would seek such requests,” he said.

On his transfer, which many view as disciplinary action for the alleged lapses, Kaliraj maintained it was a normal part of government service. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala also clarified that the transfer was not a punishment, adding that he had received no serious complaints against the commissioner.

A 2005-batch IPS officer of J&K cadre, the cop from Tamil Nadu took charge as the Kochi city police commissioner in January.