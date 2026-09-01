Beyond bridges, GIDA eyes a wider role in development of suburban islands

KOCHI: Despite having achieved its original mandate of connecting Kochi’s suburban islands to the mainland through the Goshree bridges in 2004, the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) continued to undertake development work. And the authority is now looking to widen its role in addressing the regions’ broader infrastructure and development needs.
Speaking to TNIE, Kochi MLA Mohammed Shiyas said GIDA plans to develop the Kadamakkudy-Pizhala-Moolampilly bridge, including its approach roads.
“The widening and improvement of roads in the area has remained stalled for the last 10 years due to land acquisition issues and GIDA now intends to take up the work once the bottlenecks are addressed,” he said.
GIDA is also looking at water-resource projects and better utilisation of the islands’ resources. Shiyas said GIDA could play a larger role in integrating the islands with the proposed Mission Samudra to create employment opportunities for local residents and improve basic infrastructure and facilities available to island communities.
“Drinking water projects in Vypeen, Kadamakkudy would be continued and strengthened,” the MLA said. Tourism is another focus area. Shiyas said the islands should be viewed not merely as an extension of Kochi but as destinations with international tourism potential.
“Their potential cannot be looked merely from the perspective of Kochi. There is scope to develop them at an international level. GIDA can help take up projects connected to the maritime museum and make better use of resources on the islands,” he said.
GIDA secretary Raghuram said several projects are currently in various stages of implementation or planning. These include construction of the Thanthonni Thuruthu outer bund -- estimated to cost around Rs 6 crore.
A tender for the Chennur-Kothad bridge is yet to be invited due to issues related to technical sanction and funding. Road development in Kadamakkudy is also on the agenda, along with projects for which funds have already been sanctioned.
GIDA council reconstituted
The state government has reconstituted the general council of the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA), with Chief Minister V D Satheesan as chairman. The other members of the council are Hibi Eden MP; MLAs Tony Chammany, T J Vinod and Mohammed Shiyas; Kochi mayor V K Minimol; Mulavukad grama panchayat president Acquiline Lopez; Kadamakkudy grama panchayat president M S Antony; Elankunnapuzha grama panchayat president Benny Bernard; Njarakkal grama panchayat president Asha Paulose; Nayarambalam grama panchayat president Joby Varghese; district panchayat member Vivek Haridas; M J Tommy; C J George; A P Antony; T K Shahir; K I Abdul Rasheed; the Ernakulam district collector; Kochi corporation secretary; district town planner; and Public Works Department executive engineer (roads and bridges).