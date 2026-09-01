Beyond bridges, GIDA eyes a wider role in development of suburban islands

KOCHI: Despite having achieved its original mandate of connecting Kochi’s suburban islands to the mainland through the Goshree bridges in 2004, the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) continued to undertake development work. And the authority is now looking to widen its role in addressing the regions’ broader infrastructure and development needs.

Speaking to TNIE, Kochi MLA Mohammed Shiyas said GIDA plans to develop the Kadamakkudy-Pizhala-Moolampilly bridge, including its approach roads.

“The widening and improvement of roads in the area has remained stalled for the last 10 years due to land acquisition issues and GIDA now intends to take up the work once the bottlenecks are addressed,” he said.

GIDA is also looking at water-resource projects and better utilisation of the islands’ resources. Shiyas said GIDA could play a larger role in integrating the islands with the proposed Mission Samudra to create employment opportunities for local residents and improve basic infrastructure and facilities available to island communities.