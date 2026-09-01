SpiceJet passengers in Kochi heading to Fujairah, Dubai stranded amid flight cancellations and delays

KOCHI: Passengers travelling from Kochi to Fujairah and Dubai on SpiceJet flights have been left stranded for several days amid repeated cancellations and delays, with many alleging that they were informed about the cancellations only after reaching the airport.

Several passengers, including families, travelling to the UAE for work and other commitments said they have been staying in Kochi for up to five days after their flights were repeatedly delayed or cancelled.

They alleged that the airline had neither provided accommodation and food nor given them clarity on when they could travel. As many as 50 passengers had to reschedule their flights following the issue, and many are yet to get a confirmation if their rescheduled flight will depart.

A Kannur native travelling with his family of four to Fujairah said they reached Kochi and have now been stuck in the city for five days. SpiceJet officials, when contacted, attributed the disruption to financial constraints. They said the airline was facing difficulties in making payments towards airport charges and other operational expenses.