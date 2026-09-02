Ayyappankavu bypoll: Congress confident, LDF says mood has changed

KOCHI: With the state election commission announcing the date for local body by-elections in the state, political parties have begun preparations.

In Kochi corporation, Ayyappankavu (ward 19) is set to go to polls following the resignation of councilor and deputy mayor Deepak Joy, who was elected the Tripunithura MLA.

Ayyappankavu has traditionally sided with UDF, barring once, in 2005, when LDF candidate C M Azeez won after securing 1,751 votes. “Though Ayyappankavu is a Congress stronghold, things are different this time.

The by-election was unwanted one as an elected councilor, who became deputy mayor, was made to resign. We believe there is resentment among people against the Congress’ decision and it will become evident in the bypoll,” said CPM leader and former mayor M Anilkumar.