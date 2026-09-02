Ayyappankavu bypoll: Congress confident, LDF says mood has changed

KOCHI: With the state election commission announcing the date for local body by-elections in the state, political parties have begun preparations.
In Kochi corporation, Ayyappankavu (ward 19) is set to go to polls following the resignation of councilor and deputy mayor Deepak Joy, who was elected the Tripunithura MLA.
Ayyappankavu has traditionally sided with UDF, barring once, in 2005, when LDF candidate C M Azeez won after securing 1,751 votes. “Though Ayyappankavu is a Congress stronghold, things are different this time.
The by-election was unwanted one as an elected councilor, who became deputy mayor, was made to resign. We believe there is resentment among people against the Congress’ decision and it will become evident in the bypoll,” said CPM leader and former mayor M Anilkumar.
He said the election will also be a referendum on the corporation’s performance. LDF will highlight the corporation’s alleged lack of efficiency in waste management and other aspects in the bypoll.
Meanwhile, Congress is said to be confident of retaining the division. “We have been involved in voters’ list review and have been helping people get enrolled. Now that bypoll has been announced, we will wait for the announcement of candidate and move ahead accordingly,” shared a Congress leader.
Sources said the decision on the candidate will be taken jointly by the District Congress Committee, in consultation with KPCC. Kochi corporation has 76 divisions of which UDF holds 48, including Ayyappankavu. LDF has 20 divisions while BJP has six.
Two divisions are held by LDF-backed independents.