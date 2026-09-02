Car hits parked jeep; five youths arrested for assault in Palarivattom

KOCHI: A minor dispute over a car allegedly hitting a parked jeep while being reversed turned violent on Onam day, with five youths assaulting two men in the parking area of a tea shop at Palarivattom.

Palarivattom police arrested five on Tuesday in connection with the incident — Muhammed Zayed P Y, 19, and Muhamed Yasir P Y, 22, both from Mattanchery; Amjad Nazeer, 22, and Rahul T N, 22, from Fort Kochi; and Muhammed Roshan, 22, from Kombaramukku in Mattanchery.

The incident occurred around midnight at the parking area of a tea shop on Palarivattom Puthiya Road. The trouble began when one of the victims objected to the time taken by the youths to reverse their car, which allegedly hit a jeep parked behind it. Following the argument, the five got out of the car and attacked the victim.

When another man accompanying him tried to intervene, one of the accused allegedly pulled him to the ground. The other three then allegedly joined the assault, beating and kicking the two victims.