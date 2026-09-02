Kochi Metro Phase 3 DPR envisions the easy flight

KOCHI: Providing passengers with a seamless link to Kochi airport, the proposed Kochi Metro Phase 3 project will include airport check-in facilities at select stations along the Phase 1 and 2 corridors. It will also have provisions to increase train frequency during peak hours and reduce headway in line with flight schedules, officials said.

The detailed project report (DPR) for the third-phase envisages an airport connection, while excluding direct connectivity to Angamaly railway station.

The proposed 17.5km line will originate from Aluva and proceed to Kariyad before connecting to Kochi airport. It will also pass through Nayathode, Kavarapparambu and Arikkal Junction and terminate at Karayamparambu in Angamaly.

The DPR proposes 15 stations — Thottakkattukara, Kunnampuram, Parambayam, Nedumbassery, Athani, Kariyad, Airport Railway Station, Airport, Nayathode, Kavarapparambu, Arikkal Junction, LF Hospital, Angamaly Town, Kothakulangara and Karayamparambu.

Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has held discussions with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on the location of the airport metro station. A CIAL official said the land in front of the Taj Hotel, between the international and domestic terminals, has been identified as the most suitable location for the station. An escalator will be provided to connect the station with the airport, according to officials.