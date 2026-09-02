Shifty shelters! How rented houses facilitate Ernakulam’s drug rackets

KOCHI: The rented house in Cheranalloor looked like any other in a neighbourhood of tenants. So did the flat in Perumbavoor, where police later recovered nearly Rs 18 crore worth of hybrid ganja.

But investigators say such premises are increasingly becoming temporary nodes in Ernakulam’s drug networks – places where narcotics can be stored, repackaged and distributed before occupants move on.

“They do not necessarily need a permanent base. Once they feel a location has been compromised, they move elsewhere. That makes tracking their movements more difficult,” a senior police officer involved in narcotics investigations said.

In Cheranalloor, cops raided a rented house and arrested two suspected drug suppliers, recovering 14.63g of MDMA. Investigators then examined their financial transactions and digital trails to identify the wider network.

In Perumbavoor, Ernakulam Rural police seized around 18kg of hybrid ganja, valued at Rs 18 crore, from a rented flat. Police first intercepted an accused carrying around 1.5kg before tracing another 16.5kg to the premises. The couple staying there had reportedly moved in just two weeks earlier. The probe subsequently expanded into an alleged international trafficking network.

“It is practically impossible to identify each and every residence used to store drugs,” the officer said.

The Perumbavoor assistant superintendent of police stays in the same building complex, yet the accused allegedly stored a large quantity of narcotics in their flat without immediately coming under suspicion.