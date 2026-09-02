Shifty shelters! How rented houses facilitate Ernakulam’s drug rackets

KOCHI: The rented house in Cheranalloor looked like any other in a neighbourhood of tenants. So did the flat in Perumbavoor, where police later recovered nearly Rs 18 crore worth of hybrid ganja.
But investigators say such premises are increasingly becoming temporary nodes in Ernakulam’s drug networks – places where narcotics can be stored, repackaged and distributed before occupants move on.
“They do not necessarily need a permanent base. Once they feel a location has been compromised, they move elsewhere. That makes tracking their movements more difficult,” a senior police officer involved in narcotics investigations said.
In Cheranalloor, cops raided a rented house and arrested two suspected drug suppliers, recovering 14.63g of MDMA. Investigators then examined their financial transactions and digital trails to identify the wider network.
In Perumbavoor, Ernakulam Rural police seized around 18kg of hybrid ganja, valued at Rs 18 crore, from a rented flat. Police first intercepted an accused carrying around 1.5kg before tracing another 16.5kg to the premises. The couple staying there had reportedly moved in just two weeks earlier. The probe subsequently expanded into an alleged international trafficking network.
“It is practically impossible to identify each and every residence used to store drugs,” the officer said.
The Perumbavoor assistant superintendent of police stays in the same building complex, yet the accused allegedly stored a large quantity of narcotics in their flat without immediately coming under suspicion.
Other cases show how rented accommodation can serve different purposes. In a heroin-trafficking case, Rural police arrested an alleged kingpin who investigators said had used several rented houses.
A search of one of the homes near Perumbavoor reportedly yielded hundreds of small bottles allegedly used to repackage heroin. In another case, a suspected peddler allegedly used a rented house in Perumbavoor to sell ganja. An excise case involved an alleged MDMA supplier who investigators said travelled to Ernakulam, rented rooms and sold the drug.
Once a suspect is identified, police examine phone records, digital payments, vehicle movements and financial transactions to reconstruct their movements.
The pattern also exposes a limitation in tenant verification. Landlords generally retain copies of identity documents, but cannot reasonably be expected to determine whether every prospective occupant has links to a criminal network.
“A landlord cannot be expected to conduct a criminal investigation into every prospective tenant. But proper tenant verification and timely sharing of information with police can become valuable when a criminal network is detected,” a police officer said.
Ernakulam’s urban network that closely connects the conurbation spanning Kochi, Aluva, Kalamassery, Perumbavoor and Angamaly also allows peddlers to shift accommodation without losing access to suppliers, customers or transport links. The cases point to the same blind spot: a drug network does not need a warehouse or permanent base. Sometimes, an ordinary rented home would do.
Behind Closed Doors
June - Perumbavoor: Police seize 18kg of hybrid ganja worth Rs 18 crore from a rented flat, where occupants had reportedly moved in two weeks earlier
July - Cheranalloor: Police raid rented house and arrest two suspected suppliers, recovering 14.63g of MDMA
July - Ponjassery, Perumbavoor: Police arrest alleged heroin trafficking kingpin who reportedly used multiple rented houses; hundreds of bottles allegedly used to repackage heroin recovered from one
August - Vazhakkulam, Perumbavoor: Police detain key accused in connection with 51kg of ganja seized from rented house, with the probe pointing to an interstate supply network
August - Vennala, Kochi: Dansaf raids rented house during an MDMA investigation and recovers 4.88g of MDMA, a digital weighing scale and packaging sachets allegedly used for drug distribution.