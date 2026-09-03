Cochin Shipyard begins work on battery-electric tugs

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has joined hands with Svitzer, Denmark, a leading global towage and marine services provider, to construct four advanced battery-electric tugs on Wednesday.

The vessels will have features akin to the most advanced green tugs being built anywhere in the world, said CSL chairman V J Jose. The CSL had signed an agreement with Svitzer in December 2025, for construction of a series of four next-generation, battery-electric TRAnsverse 2600e tugs.

The steel cutting ceremony was attended by CSL chairman V J Jose; Svitzer, chief operating officer Kasper Karlsen and managing director Deniz Kirdar True.

“The Cochin Shipyard looks forward to strengthening the association with Svitzer through our shipbuilding capabilities and expertise. The CSL will be playing a crucial role in advancing the sector’s decarbonisation goals,”, said Jose.

The TRAnsverse 2600e is the battery-electric version of Svitzer’s next-generation tug, developed for harbour operations. Often described as the “Swiss Army Knife” of tugs, the TRAnsverse design is capable of operating in complex close-quarter environments.