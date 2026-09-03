Over 1,000 students to take part in CII’s two-day summit in Thevara

KOCHI: Bringing together around 1,000 students from across south India, Young Indians (YI), the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), will organise ‘Inspiration Summit Amplified 2026’ at 11am at SH School, Thevara, on Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day programme would feature the summit, the national-level YI Yuva Future (the flagship youth policy & solutions platform), and Prism, an initiative for school students. “Students from 11 cities across the country will participate in YI Yuva Future, the national-level programme,” said YI Kochi Chairperson Aashika Jain and Co-Chairperson Deepu Xavier.

MP Haris Beeran will inaugurate the summit. T J Vinod MLA and CII Kerala chairman Joseph M Kallivayalil will also attend the inaugural function.

The summit will feature interactions between students and prominent personalities from education, industry and social service. Speakers include former Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands and former president’s press secretary Venu Rajamony, Hedge Group founder Alex K Babu, financial content creator Ashwin P S, former Raymond Group president (Apparel) Robert Lobo, Prevalent AI co-founder and COO Arun S Raj, and Cyber Kochi ACP Suresh V A.

Sessions on issues including climate, accessibility, healthcare and road safety will be held.

YI Yuva Future 6.0, which provides a platform for young talents to present their ideas, will be another major attraction. Prism, a project conducted free of cost for school students, will offer opportunities through 3D-printing workshops, Kalaripayattu, robotics workshops, interactive exhibitions and hands-on activities.