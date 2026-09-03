Student in Kochi booked for allegedly morphing teachers’, students’ photos into obscene content

KOCHI: A second-year BBA student has been booked for allegedly morphing photographs and videos of teachers and students into obscene content and circulating them on social media platforms and various groups. Thrikkakara police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the college authorities.

According to the FIR, the student allegedly collected photographs and videos of teachers and students taken during various college events. The matter came to the attention of the college authorities after students noticed that some photographs were allegedly being morphed and circulated. The authorities subsequently informed the police and handed over the mobile phone allegedly used to circulate the images.

The student has been booked under provisions relating to insulting the modesty of women, publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form and indecent communication under the relevant laws.

Further investigation is underway.