Woman found dead in rented house in Kochi's Karukutty; police suspect foul play

KOCHI: A 40-year-old woman was found dead inside a rented house at Karukutty in Ernakulam on Thursday, with police suspecting foul play in the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Florency, wife of Fernandez, who had been staying in the rented house at Karukutty. According to the information available, she had started residing at the house around four months ago.

Neighbours alerted the police after noticing a strong smell emanating from the house. Police subsequently found Florency's body inside the residence, where she was living alone. She was engaged in lottery vending for a living.

The woman is a native of Puthiyathura, Thiruvanthapuram.

According to the police, the body is suspected to have been lying there for around four to five days, based on the condition in which it was found.

The back door of the house was found open, raising suspicion about the circumstances surrounding her death. Police are investigating whether anyone had entered or left the house and are examining the circumstances leading to the woman's death.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the exact cause of death is yet to be established. Further details are expected after the autopsy and police investigation.

The Angamaly police registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and initiated an investigation.