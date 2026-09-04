40 cases, Rs 1.17 lakh fine: MVD cracks down on outstation autos in Kochi

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has intensified inspections against autorickshaws operating in Kochi in violation of permit and other regulations, with a particular focus on vehicles from other districts allegedly running unauthorised services in the city.

The enforcement drive, aimed at ensuring safer and more secure travel for passengers, particularly women, resulted in 40 e-challans and fines totalling Rs 1,17,750.

Four special MVD squads conducted surprise inspections at major transport hubs and busy areas based on complaints and intelligence inputs. A total of 60 autorickshaws were stopped and inspected during the operation.

The inspection found 10 autorickshaws registered in other districts operating in Kochi without valid permits, following which fines were imposed.

Officials also detected several other violations. Six autorickshaws were found operating without valid fitness certificates, while 16 had failed to pay the required road tax. Five vehicles were found without insurance coverage.

Three drivers were also booked for driving without the required licences or documents.

In addition to autorickshaws, the squads inspected stage carriages and other vehicles, detecting 176 violations and imposing fines amounting to Rs 4.10 lakh.

Ernakulam Enforcement RTO Biju Isaac said inspections would continue and be intensified in the coming days, with strict action to be taken against vehicles violating permit conditions or operating without the mandatory documents.