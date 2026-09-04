Repeat violation, recurring violence, where is the deterrent for private buses in Kochi?

KOCHI: How effectively does Kochi’s transport enforcement system deal with vehicles that repeatedly violate traffic rules? The question has acquired fresh urgency after a private bus, the workers of which were involved in the alleged assault of an autorickshaw driver, was found to have around 200 pending challans for traffic violations.

The bus was at the centre of a road-rage incident near the Town Hall on August 28, when three of its employees allegedly assaulted the 56-year-old. The dispute reportedly began after the man questioned the crew when the bus allegedly came close to hitting his autorickshaw.

Ernakulam Central police registered a case after a video of the incident surfaced, arrested the three accused, and seized the bus. Police have approached the motor vehicles department, seeking cancellation of its permit. The bus documents were produced before the court after officers found fines pending for around 200 traffic violations.

The violation history gives the incident a significance beyond the assault itself. How could a vehicle accumulate around 200 pending violations and continue to operate? At what point does repeated non-compliance trigger stronger regulatory action?

The question comes amid a series of recent incidents. On August 21, employees of another private bus, allegedly assaulted five passengers — three women and two men— near Ernakulam North following a verbal altercation. Three employees were arrested in the case.

The incidents prompted police to intensify enforcement. On August 23, officers conducted 39 raids at different locations, taking action against six buses and registering 22 cases for drunk driving and seven under the Abkari Act.

Police said similar drives would continue.

“The periodic crackdowns can only address the problem if they are followed by sustained monitoring of habitual offenders,” said Ganesh, an autorickshaw driver.