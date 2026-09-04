Repeat violation, recurring violence, where is the deterrent for private buses in Kochi?

KOCHI: How effectively does Kochi’s transport enforcement system deal with vehicles that repeatedly violate traffic rules? The question has acquired fresh urgency after a private bus, the workers of which were involved in the alleged assault of an autorickshaw driver, was found to have around 200 pending challans for traffic violations.
The bus was at the centre of a road-rage incident near the Town Hall on August 28, when three of its employees allegedly assaulted the 56-year-old. The dispute reportedly began after the man questioned the crew when the bus allegedly came close to hitting his autorickshaw.
Ernakulam Central police registered a case after a video of the incident surfaced, arrested the three accused, and seized the bus. Police have approached the motor vehicles department, seeking cancellation of its permit. The bus documents were produced before the court after officers found fines pending for around 200 traffic violations.
The violation history gives the incident a significance beyond the assault itself. How could a vehicle accumulate around 200 pending violations and continue to operate? At what point does repeated non-compliance trigger stronger regulatory action?
The question comes amid a series of recent incidents. On August 21, employees of another private bus, allegedly assaulted five passengers — three women and two men— near Ernakulam North following a verbal altercation. Three employees were arrested in the case.
The incidents prompted police to intensify enforcement. On August 23, officers conducted 39 raids at different locations, taking action against six buses and registering 22 cases for drunk driving and seven under the Abkari Act.
Police said similar drives would continue.
“The periodic crackdowns can only address the problem if they are followed by sustained monitoring of habitual offenders,” said Ganesh, an autorickshaw driver.
On Kochi’s congested roads, private bus crews operate under pressure to maintain schedules, while motorists complain about sudden overtaking, abrupt stops, and buses moving between lanes. “A bus driver cannot afford to lose several minutes at every junction. When traffic is heavy, the pressure to recover lost time becomes enormous. That is when risky overtaking and arguments with other drivers happen,” said Kumar, a private bus operator.
“A bus needs considerably more space and time to stop. But many motorists suddenly enter the lane in front of us or park at bus stops. When we protest, an argument starts,” said a bus driver operating on a busy city route.
“Some buses overtake from either side, stop suddenly, and move into the main lane without warning. If a car driver objects, the situation quickly becomes an argument. The size of the bus should not give its driver the right to intimidate other road users,” said Sajith, a city-based motorist.
Senior police officers said efforts were under way to cancel the permits of buses with a history of repeated violations. The latest case therefore presents a test for the enforcement system. The question is not how many challans can be issued, but whether accumulated
violations can trigger meaningful intervention before the next assault, accident, or viral video.
TROUBLE ON THE ROAD
July 9: Bus employee arrested for allegedly assaulting a passenger during an argument over the schedule on Vyttila-Palarivattom route.
July 24: Bus driver booked for allegedly assaulting a lawyer near the District Court.
Aug 21: Three bus employees arrested for allegedly assaulting five passengers, including three women, near Ernakulam North.
Aug 28: Three bus employees arrested for allegedly assaulting an autorickshaw driver; the bus had around 200 pending challans for violations.