Woman found dead in rented house in Ernakulam; police suspect foul play

KOCHI: A 36-year-old woman was found dead and naked inside a rented house at Karukutty in Ernakulam on Thursday, with police suspecting foul play in the incident.

The deceased is Florency, wife of Fernandez, who had been staying in the rented house at Karukutty. According to sources, she had started residing at the house around four months ago.

Neighbours alerted the police after noticing a strong smell emanating from the house. The police subsequently found Florency’s body inside the residence. She was engaged in lottery vending for a living.

The woman is a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

The police said the body is suspected to have been lying there for around four to five days. The back door of the house was found open, raising suspicion about the circumstances surrounding her death. Police are investigating whether anyone had entered or left the house and are examining the circumstances leading to the woman’s death.