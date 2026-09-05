Former deputy collector arrested in Rs 10L bribe case over land conversion in Kerala

KOCHI: The Ernakulam vigilance unit on Friday arrested a former deputy collector for his alleged role as an intermediary in a case involving a demand for Rs 10 lakh to facilitate the conversion of land classified as ‘nilam’ (paddy field) in official records.

The arrested is N K Kripa, 59, a resident of Kadavanthra. The arrest of the retired officer was recorded after the investigation allegedly revealed his involvement in the corruption deal.

In the case, the vigilance team had earlier arrested Kanayannur Land Revenue Tahsildar Joseph Antony and two alleged intermediaries, Joseph Shibin and N S Rajesh alias Kannan. Kripa was arrested after the further investigation allegedly established his role in the transaction.

The case relates to land at Elamakkara owned in the name of the father of a complainant from Kaloor. Though the property was recorded as ‘nilam’ in the Basic Tax Register (BTR), land tax had been erroneously collected by the revenue department by classifying it as ‘purayidam’.

When the landowner attempted to sell a portion of the property, revenue officials allegedly arranged for a false complaint to be filed through agents, claiming that the property had been filled with soil.