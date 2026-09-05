Kochi Metro Officers’ Association seeks serving bureaucrats as the next KMRL MD

KOCHI: Stressing the need for continuity and effective coordination, Kochi Metro Officers’ Association (KMOA) has urged the government to appoint a serving IAS officer with experience in infrastructure projects as the next managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), as the agency takes on an expanding portfolio.

The association made the request in a letter to the chief minister as Loknath Behera’s tenure as MD concluded on August 30 and District Collector G Priyanka was given the temporary charge. It said that the KMRL was at a critical juncture with multiple metro and urban mobility projects under execution and planning, and rising public expectations across the state.

The move comes amid ongoing discussions over the appointment. Many names have been taking the rounds when the association said the post should not go to a retired IAS or IPS officer noting that those currently in power would deliver the best service.

Highlighting the role of IAS officers in leading KMRL since its inception, KMOA said their leadership and expertise of technocrats had helped establish the company as a major public infrastructure organisation.

It said the MD would need to maintain coordination with the Union and state governments, district administrations, government departments, local self-government institutions, national-international funding agencies and infrastructure bodies. Against this backdrop, it stressed the importance of appointing a serving IAS officer with extensive exposure to infrastructure projects.