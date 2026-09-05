Two hurt in separate finger-biting attacks in Kochi

KOCHI: Two people suffered finger injuries in separate attacks in Kochi, with one man losing his thumb while trying to prevent a theft and a youth alleging that a tourist home owner bit his finger during a dispute.

In the first incident, a woman who had gone to a public tap at Pathalam in Eloor on Thursday night to collect water was allegedly targeted by a thief who attempted to snatch her gold chain.

Saleem who rushed to the woman’s aid was attacked by the suspect who bit off his right thumbe. The severed thumb was later found a short distance from the spot. Saleem was rushed to the Kalamassery MCH, where doctors are attempting to reattach the thumb.

In the second incident, a youth’s left index finger was allegedly bitten by a tourist home owner during an altercation at Ernakulam North. Tourist home owner Benjo Baby, 44, alleged that Abhilash of Thiruvananthapuram, assaulted him at the tourist home on August 2 around 4pm.

Abhilash later filed a counter-complaint, alleging that Benjo bit the index finger of his left hand and struck his right hand with a weapon after he questioned the absence of a generator at the tourist home. North police have registered cases in both the incidents.