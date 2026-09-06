Flyovers meant to ease Edappally traffic become a stumbling block

KOCHI: Two unfinished elevated structures, blocked stretches of road, and deep pits. The ‘remains’ of the stalled flyover-cum-underpass project at Edappally bypass has become another source of trouble for motorists and pedestrians already struggling with one of the state’s busiest traffic corridors.

The two skeletal structures stand along the Edappally bypass near the Lulu head office and Oberon Mall. Proposed as part of the widening of NH66, the 50-metre-wide flyovers were intended to ease congestion at the junction.

Instead, the incomplete works have narrowed the usable carriageway, left portions of the road blocked, and added to the confusion faced by commuters.

A culvert cutting across the middle of the highway also remains incomplete. Construction material has accumulated along the already congested stretch, while deep pits and uneven surfaces have made driving particularly difficult. During rain, the area turns muddy and slushy, increasing the risk for both motorists and pedestrians.

The problem becomes more pronounced at night when diversions around the construction area are not always clear. With a portion of the road remaining unusable, vehicles are forced through a restricted stretch while some of the blocked space is also being used for parking.

“This is an important road through which heavy vehicles travel along with other vehicles. The project was proposed to ease congestion but has turned into an irony. Even the culvert work carried out has not been adequate to accommodate water during heavy rain. It has also become a huge pit where accidents are a possibility,” said George Abraham, a member of ‘Swaraksha’, the Edappally Chandrathil Road Residents’ Welfare Association.

For pedestrians, the situation is even more difficult. There is little space to walk along parts of the stretch, forcing people to negotiate between moving vehicles and construction areas.