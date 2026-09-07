Kochi car-blocking case: Bus conductor accused of threatening NRI family attacks ASI during arrest

KOCHI: A private bus conductor accused of blocking the car of an expatriate Malayali and threatening his family in Kochi was arrested on Saturday, nearly weeks after the case was registered.

The accused allegedly attacked the police team that went to arrest him, with an ASI sustaining injuries.

Muhammed Ansar, 27, a native of Kannur who is currently staying in Palluruthy, was arrested by the Ernakulam North police. According to the police, Ansar has been booked in several previous criminal cases, including theft and assault. He had also allegedly assaulted an ASI when he came to arrest him, but was released on station bail.

The latest incident took place on August 9 near Deshabhimani Junction when an NRI who was in Kochi on vacation with his family was travelling in his car when a Shakthi bus allegedly moved dangerously in front of the vehicle, stopped abruptly on the right side of the road and allowed a passenger to alight.

When Joseph questioned the manoeuvre, Ansar, who was travelling on the bus, allegedly got down, blocked the car and abused and threatened the occupants. Police said he also tried to open the car door and, when unsuccessful, allegedly banged on the bonnet and windscreen. The incident was captured on video and later circulated widely on social media.

Police said Ansar was working as a conductor on another bus named Alankar operating in the city. They also alleged that he has a history of criminal activity, including thefts targeting passengers on trains and buses.

When the North police team went to arrest him in connection with the car-blocking case, Ansar allegedly resisted and attacked the officers.