Kochi Corporation’s swap shop ‘Sabash’ in need of helping hand

KOCHI: At a time when state agencies are actively encouraging the concept of ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ as a way of sustainable living, Kochi corporation’s only swap shop, named Sabash, is crying for attention.

Located in a small space under the Ernakulam South railway overbridge, Sabash was launched in 2023 in the presence of actor Urmila Unni and the then mayor M Anilkumar. In the initial period, the swap shop was the talk of the town, with many celebrities and elite people donating used clothes, electronic equipment, furniture, etc. Now, though, the shop is struggling to attract visitors. The power supply to the shop too has been cut.

“The swap shop remained shut for almost six months when the local body elections were announced last year. It was reopened in May this year. Currently, only clothes and some books are available here,” an official with the corporation said.

Swap shop is a concept actively promoted by the Suchitwa Mission to reduce waste generation. Anyone can drop used clothes, furniture, electronic equipment, and even quality imitation jewellery at Sabash, provided they are in a reusable condition. The clothes should be dry-cleaned and ironed properly.

“The swap shop was a hit when it was launched,” said Padmaja S Menon, former Ernakulam South councillor.

“I remember a schoolboy taking a good condition TV from there, paying a small amount like `10. But his parents later returned it to us suspecting it to be stolen from somewhere. We clarified the matter and urged them to use it. The boy eagerly taking the TV from the shop was a touching moment,” Padmaja said.

She urged the corporation not to neglect the initiative. The swap shop earlier had special racks to display the clothes received, but not anymore.

“Some people aware of this facility still frequent the shop and take clothes of their choice. Those who can afford drop a small amount for whatever they take while some share their difficulties. There is no compulsion to pay,” said the shopkeeper, a former Kudumbashree worker.

Losing way

The shop, located under the Ernakulam South railway overbridge, is open on all days from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Income in 2025 Rs 7,570

In 2026 (so far) Rs 1,680