Delivery network under scrutiny as dry-day liquor trade finds new ways

KOCHI : Two seizures of liquor from delivery workers have prompted police and excise officials to scrutinise Kochi’s delivery network amid concerns it could be exploited to move liquor — and potentially drugs — on dry days.

In Mattancherry, police seized 42 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from a delivery worker’s house on Tuesday. Officers said he procured the liquor from Bevco outlets in Thoppumpady, Mattancherry and Panayappilly for sale at higher prices on dry days.

Similarly, the Ernakulam excise range team seized 30 litres of IMFL from a delivery worker in Kaloor and 12 litres from his rented house in Vypeen. The operation was based on information obtained during questioning.

The vehicle allegedly used to transport the liquor was also taken into custody. The excise department said the liquor had been purchased for sale on September 1, a dry day.

The confiscations have raised questions over whether the delivery network is being exploited to move liquor when legal outlets remain closed. Some delivery workers pointed to posers among them who take advantage of the routine movement of riders through residential areas to distribute liquor or drugs. “There are those who distribute liquor and even drugs on the pretense of being delivery workers. Since we constantly move around residential areas, it can be difficult to distinguish between a genuine rider and someone using the identity as cover,” a delivery worker said.

Police sources in the city, however, said they had not come across a confirmed case of a poser distributing liquor or drugs. The claim, however, would be examined, they added.