Police rescue youth who tried to kill himself

KOCHI: A timely intervention by Elamakkara police saved a 28-year-old man who allegedly attempted suicide at a rented room near Mariamman Temple, Ponekkara on Monday.

The incident came to light shortly after 10am when the man’s brother, who is based in Malappuram, called the Elamakkara station after seeing a WhatsApp message he had posted in his family group. He informed the police that his brother, who was staying in a room above Bro Cafe, was attempting suicide.

At the time, SI Anoop, SI Afsal and Senior CPO Shameer were on patrol. They immediately reached the spot. Finding the room locked, they broke open the door and found him unconscious and in a critical condition after allegedly consuming poison.

The officers brought him down, placed him in the police vehicle and rushed him to MAJ Hospital, Edappally. After his condition had improved, his family reached the hospital and took him home.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)