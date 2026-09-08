‘Viral’ bus staffer held again in road rage case in Kochi

KOCHI: A second road rage complaint against private bus employee Muhammad Ansar has led to his arrest again, just a day after his release on station bail in connection with an earlier incident whose video went viral on social media and triggered criticism over the police action.

The Thrikkakara police registered the fresh case and arrested Ansar on Monday.

The case was registered following another complaint alleging similar conduct by the accused. Kochi City Police Commissioner S Kalliraj Mahesh Kumar said stern action would be taken.

The development comes amid criticism over Ansar’s release in connection with an earlier road rage case at Kaloor.

He had allegedly blocked the car of a Malayali expatriate and threatened its occupants in the incident reported on August 9.