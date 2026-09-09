Flight thrust damages around 100 roof tiles at SN High School in Kerala's Okkal

KOCHI: Around 100 clay roof tiles of Sree Narayana High School at Okkal were dislodged and damaged allegedly due to the thrust of a flight landing at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) on Tuesday night. The incident occurred between 8 pm and 9 pm when the school was unoccupied.

The damage was noticed by the school security staff on Wednesday morning while preparations were under way for a science fest scheduled at the school. Several tiles were found on the floor inside and outside the single-storey building, while a number of others were left broken but still in place.

The building houses the school auditorium where programmes are regularly held and is located close to the school office. “About 100 tiles were found on the floor inside the building and outside the school. Several other tiles were also broken but had not fallen. We have informed the district education department, panchayat, village office, tehsildar and district collector. We are also preparing a letter to be sent to CIAL,” said headmistress Sini Peethan.

The school authorities said they have become increasingly concerned about flights flying at a low altitude over the area and the wind and pressure generated during landing. Since the incident occurred at night when there were no students or staff in the building, possible injuries were avoided.

Residents of Okkal Thuruthu ward said similar incidents have been reported in the area, particularly this year, and alleged that no effective measures have been taken despite complaints.