Bulk orders put financiers, handlers of Kochi drug network under scanner

KOCHI: The seizure of nearly 2 kg of MDMA in Mattancherry has put the spotlight on the people behind bulk drug orders, with Kochi city police probing the financiers, interstate suppliers and local handlers operating behind the city’s street-level drug trade.

Two Mattancherry residents, T A Shafeer and Naufal, were arrested in the case. Police suspect Naufal was operating as a wholesale-level supplier and are now investigating whether the duo were acting independently or for a larger network.

The probe has moved beyond the seized consignment, with investigators trying to establish who placed the bulk order, who financed it and who was to receive the drugs for distribution.

“We have cracked some cases of drugs reaching through parcel networks. But it is often a challenge to track as thousands of parcels move through the city every day from various places. Thus we have increased our surveillance,” a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Police are now examining the procurement structure behind large consignments. While investigators have identified major source markets outside Kerala, the bigger challenge is to establish who in Kochi places bulk orders, arranges the money and coordinates distribution among local suppliers.

“In cases involving large quantities, the person caught with the drug may not be the person who arranged or financed the purchase. We are trying to identify those links and find out who is actually controlling the supply,” the officer said.

Investigators are examining the accused persons’ mobile phone records, financial transactions and contacts to identify suppliers and possible financiers. They are also checking whether the same network was involved in earlier consignments.