Kochi corporation to intensify drive against supply of contaminated water

KOCHI: Amid reports of an alarming presence of E. coli bacteria in drinking water, especially in the cans available at eateries, Kochi corporation is set to intensify surveillance against the supply of contaminated water in the city.

In collaboration with the health and food safety departments, the corporation had conducted several inspections at hotels and roadside eateries as part of a special drive during the festive season. The test results of samples, revealing contamination, have raised public health concerns.

District Medical Officer Shahirsha R noted that the particular sample of a 20-litre water can was not a sealed one, but re-filled by the hotel. "However, the source of the water needs to be confirmed. We have urged them to chlorinate their well as a preventive action," Dr Shahirsha said.

Water contamination is a major concern in Kochi due to the release of septage into water bodies, he said.

"In areas where houses are located in close proximity, with septic tanks near wells, chances of water contamination are high," the DMO said.

He also pointed out that cases of contaminated drinking water in eateries were being reported and that the source of the water being supplied at such outlets needs to be identified.

The contaminated can was seized from an outlet in Kaloor. Similar cases were reported in Vyttila as well, according to sources.

"It is a serious concern that needs to be addressed with a long-term vision," corporation health standing committee chairperson Seena Gokulan said.