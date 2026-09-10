Kochi corporation to intensify drive against supply of contaminated water

KOCHI: Amid reports of an alarming presence of E. coli bacteria in drinking water, especially in the cans available at eateries, Kochi corporation is set to intensify surveillance against the supply of contaminated water in the city.
In collaboration with the health and food safety departments, the corporation had conducted several inspections at hotels and roadside eateries as part of a special drive during the festive season. The test results of samples, revealing contamination, have raised public health concerns.
District Medical Officer Shahirsha R noted that the particular sample of a 20-litre water can was not a sealed one, but re-filled by the hotel. "However, the source of the water needs to be confirmed. We have urged them to chlorinate their well as a preventive action," Dr Shahirsha said.
Water contamination is a major concern in Kochi due to the release of septage into water bodies, he said.
"In areas where houses are located in close proximity, with septic tanks near wells, chances of water contamination are high," the DMO said.
He also pointed out that cases of contaminated drinking water in eateries were being reported and that the source of the water being supplied at such outlets needs to be identified.
The contaminated can was seized from an outlet in Kaloor. Similar cases were reported in Vyttila as well, according to sources.
"It is a serious concern that needs to be addressed with a long-term vision," corporation health standing committee chairperson Seena Gokulan said.
"We are planning to convene a meeting of hoteliers and manufacturers of bottled and canned drinking water products in the city. The suppliers will also be included. Most of them are sourcing water from outside the city as there are no wells or such water bodies that can be depended upon for a large amount of water. As a long-term plan, we should think about urging hotel owners to use the water supplied by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA)."
At the same time, hoteliers termed the suggestion impractical considering the number of hotels and eateries in the city.
Meanwhile, Food Safety Assistant Commissioner Jose Lawrence noted that the joint inspections at eateries would continue in the coming days to tackle the issue.
"It is suspected that a company functioning in Kalamassery supplied the 20-litre water can in which E. coli presence was detected in high numbers. We will be conducting inspections at such units to know their source of water. Strict action will be taken against outlets violating the norms," the officer said.
According to sources, a joint team of health, corporation, and food safety officials inspected a total of 1,108 eateries in Kochi from July 27 to August 24.
The district medical officer has urged people to drink only boiled water.
Checks at city eateries
No: of samples collected: 118
Found unsafe: 7
Closure notice issued due to unhygienic conditions: 7
Rectification directed: 225