Six Bangladeshis booked for residing in Kochi without valid documents

KOCHI: Palarivattom police on Wednesday booked six Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly residing in Kochi without valid passports, visas or other required documents. Police said the accused were residing in a rented house at Palarivattom.

The accused are MD Ibrahim Howlader, 29, Sakeer Khan, 50, MD Arif Howlader, 29, MD Unus Khan, 41, Joshana Begum, 30, and Hadiullah Khan, 31. Their addresses have been recorded as Morrelganj in Bagerhat district of Bangladesh.

The police said the accused were residing along with two children, aged nine and two-and-a-half years, without passports, valid visas or other documents authorising their stay in India.

They were apprehended during a police inspection based on intelligence inputs. A source said the accused were working as daily-wage labourers and had been staying in Kochi for the past one year.

Police have launched probe to ascertain when and how the accused entered India, how long they had been staying in Kochi and whether anyone had facilitated their stay.